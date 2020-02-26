Bills' Tommy Sweeney: See action as rookie
Sweeney, a seventh-round pick out of Boston College, appeared in six games for the Bills and caught eight balls on 13 targets for 114 yards and no scores.
Sweeney saw most of his action around the team's other tight ends being hurt, but also served as a healthy inactive more often than not. He's currently fourth in the pecking order as the Bills gear up for 2020, while the team has already kicked the tires on Greg Olsen. However, teammate Tyler Kroft could get released if the Bills try to free up some cash space. We'll see how it all shakes out, but expect Sweeney to have to earn a job once training camp rolls around.
