Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Sidelined with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sweeney (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's training session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Sweeney was on the sideline for Tuesday's organized team activity while nursing an undisclosed injury. He enters the season as the third option at tight end behind Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard.
