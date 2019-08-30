Sweeney did not see the field during Thursday's preseason win over the Vikings.

That's actually a good thing for Sweeney, as the Bills did not suit up any regulars across their first two units. It also shows how far the seventh-round rookie has come in his first camp. Sweeney, fellow rookie Dawson Knox and blocking specialist Lee Smith look like locks for the roster, while it's incumbent Jason Croom who probably needs an injury spot declared for starter Tyler Kroft (broken foot) in order to see his longshot chances come through.