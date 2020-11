Sweeney (foot) will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to myocarditis, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has been on the PUP list all season with a foot injury and spent a couple weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late October/early November, and he's apparently dealing heart inflammation stemming from the virus. Sweeney will take it easy to avoid aggravating the issue and could be back next season if all goes well over the next few months.