Bills' Trae Elston: Injures hamstring Thursday
Elston suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's game against the Eagles and did not return, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Elston was on his way to having an impactful game Thursday before suffering his hamstring injury as he racked up three solo tackles from the strong safety spot. As a probable long shot to make the final roster, any additional time missed could be detrimental for Elston.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...