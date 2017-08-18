Play

Elston suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's game against the Eagles and did not return, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Elston was on his way to having an impactful game Thursday before suffering his hamstring injury as he racked up three solo tackles from the strong safety spot. As a probable long shot to make the final roster, any additional time missed could be detrimental for Elston.

