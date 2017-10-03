Bills' Trae Elston: Returns to Buffalo
Elston has re-signed with the Bills, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Elston has floated around a few teams the last few seasons while only seeing action in three NFL games, while he'll now provide depth for the Bills in the defensive backfield following the loss of Colt Anderson to a forearm surgery.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...