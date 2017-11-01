Elston racked up a game-high 11 tackles (eight solo), one pass breakup and one interception against the Raiders on Sunday.

What Elston accomplished in his first career start was incredible, and the Bills likely never saw it coming either as even they released him back in September before picking him up again in early October. He earned his first start because Jordan Poyer (knee) was sidelined, and Poyer is expected back Thursday against the Jets. It'll be interesting to see if Elston will earn more responsibility going forward, or if he'll revert to his normal special teams duties.