Bills' Trae Elston: Shines in first career start
Elston racked up a game-high 11 tackles (eight solo), one pass breakup and one interception against the Raiders on Sunday.
What Elston accomplished in his first career start was incredible, and the Bills likely never saw it coming either as even they released him back in September before picking him up again in early October. He earned his first start because Jordan Poyer (knee) was sidelined, and Poyer is expected back Thursday against the Jets. It'll be interesting to see if Elston will earn more responsibility going forward, or if he'll revert to his normal special teams duties.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...