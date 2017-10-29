Bills' Trae Elston: Starting opportunity
Elston will start at safety this week against the Raiders with starter Jordan Poyer (knee) being ruled inactive, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This will be the first start of Elston's career, who could stand to have a decent tackle total if Derek Carr throws as much as he did last week in an attempt to beat the Bills' depleted secondary.
