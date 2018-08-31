Cadet rushed six times for 73 yards -- including a 44-yard run -- and caught one of five targets for seven yards during Thursday's preseason game against Chicago.

A surging Marcus Murphy didn't play in the game, leading most to believe he's a lock for a roster spot along with LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory. That would leave Cadet in a battle with Taiwan Jones for a final spot if the Bills keep four running backs to go with fullback Patrick DiMarco. Cadet probably offers more than Jones offensively and perhaps helped his case Thursday, but the latter is a better special teams player. There's a good chance one of the two is no longer a Bill come Saturday.