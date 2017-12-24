Cadet was carted off the field Sunday against the Patriots with a right leg injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports..

This one has the look of an injury that will cost the reserve running back some time, as Cadet was fitted with an air cast before being carted off. Mike Tolbert will now serve as LeSean McCoy's top backup for the rest of Sunday's game and quite possibly beyond.

