Cadet (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Cadet made it through the concussion protocol quickly, progressing from non-participation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday before closing out the week with a full practice. He caught 12 passes over the past three games, but there may be a bit less backup work available with Mike Tolbert (hamstring) cleared to return.