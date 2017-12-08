Bills' Travaris Cadet: Cleared to face Colts
Cadet (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Cadet made it through the concussion protocol quickly, progressing from non-participation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday before closing out the week with a full practice. He caught 12 passes over the past three games, but there may be a bit less backup work available with Mike Tolbert (hamstring) cleared to return.
More News
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Will practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Recovering from concussion•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Helps cause in upset win•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...