Cadet has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Cadet missed practice Wednesday after beginning the week in the concussion protocol, but he was able to get in a limited session Thursday, and it appears he will be able to get in at least the same level of participation at the Bills' final practice of the week. Regardless of how much he is able to do Friday, Cadet is expected to play in Week 14. He will work in a reserve role behind LeSean McCoy if he plays, but with fellow running back Mike Tolbert on track to return to action, he could see a decline in usage after Cadet averaged 8.3 touches over the last three games.