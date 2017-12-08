Bills' Travaris Cadet: Clears concussion protocol
Cadet has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Cadet missed practice Wednesday after beginning the week in the concussion protocol, but he was able to get in a limited session Thursday, and it appears he will be able to get in at least the same level of participation at the Bills' final practice of the week. Regardless of how much he is able to do Friday, Cadet is expected to play in Week 14. He will work in a reserve role behind LeSean McCoy if he plays, but with fellow running back Mike Tolbert on track to return to action, he could see a decline in usage after Cadet averaged 8.3 touches over the last three games.
More News
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Will practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Recovering from concussion•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Helps cause in upset win•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Will play No. 2 role again•
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...