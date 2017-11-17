Bills' Travaris Cadet: Could see carries
Cadet's teammate Mike Tolbert will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury.
Other than fullback Pat DiMarco, starter LeSean McCoy and Cadet are the only two healthy running backs on the roster right now. Cadet should see at least a few carries to spell McCoy, who's expected to see a heavy workload as the Bills attempt to stop a two-game losing streak and stay in the playoff chase. With a decent performance, Cadet could even pass Tolbert on the depth chart, as the veteran bowling ball hasn't done much this season and seems to be struggling with the team's offensive system.
