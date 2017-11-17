Cadet will serve as the top backup to LeSean McCoy in Sunday's game against the Chargers with Mike Tolbert (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Other than fullback Pat DiMarco, McCoy and Cadet are the only two healthy backs on the roster at the moment. Cadet should see at least a few carries to spell McCoy, who's expected to take on a heavy workload as the Bills attempt to stop a two-game losing streak and stay in the playoff chase. With a decent performance, Cadet could even pass Tolbert on the depth chart, as the veteran bowling ball hasn't done much this season and seems to be struggling with the team's offensive system.