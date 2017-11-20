Bills' Travaris Cadet: Decent debut in ugly game
Cadet, suiting up for the first time as a Bill, ran three times for 17 yards and caught all six of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Much of that production came in garbage time of a brutal 54-24 loss, but Cadet certainly looked better than Mike Tolbert has in recent weeks. It may not make too much of a difference with LeSean McCoy healthy and playing the role of bell-cow back like a man several years younger, but Cadet might end up providing a more valuable insurance policy than Tolbert for McCoy owners. He certainly has more ability in the passing game.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...