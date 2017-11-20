Cadet, suiting up for the first time as a Bill, ran three times for 17 yards and caught all six of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Much of that production came in garbage time of a brutal 54-24 loss, but Cadet certainly looked better than Mike Tolbert has in recent weeks. It may not make too much of a difference with LeSean McCoy healthy and playing the role of bell-cow back like a man several years younger, but Cadet might end up providing a more valuable insurance policy than Tolbert for McCoy owners. He certainly has more ability in the passing game.