Bills' Travaris Cadet: Facing three-month recovery timetable
Cadet suffered a dislocated right ankle in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots and will undergo a season-ending procedure Wednesday to reset the ankle, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.
Cadet is expected to make a full recovery in 12 weeks, putting him on track to enter training camp 100 percent healthy. The loss of Cadet, who has produced 186 total yards in six games with Buffalo this season, leaves Mike Tolbert as the top backup to LeSean McCoy.
More News
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Suffers fractured ankle•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Carted off field Sunday•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Plays second fiddle to McCoy•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Minimal role in Snow Bowl•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Cleared to face Colts•
-
Bills' Travaris Cadet: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...