Cadet suffered a dislocated right ankle in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots and will undergo a season-ending procedure Wednesday to reset the ankle, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.

Cadet is expected to make a full recovery in 12 weeks, putting him on track to enter training camp 100 percent healthy. The loss of Cadet, who has produced 186 total yards in six games with Buffalo this season, leaves Mike Tolbert as the top backup to LeSean McCoy.