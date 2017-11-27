Bills' Travaris Cadet: Helps cause in upset win
Cadet carried six times for 28 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win at Kansas City.
Cadet was actually more effective than either LeSean McCoy or Tyrod Taylor on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while the Chiefs generally stifled the other two guys. It'll be interesting to see how Cadet is used once Mike Tolbert returns from a hamstring injury, though Cadet has already proven to have more multi-purpose ability than the veteran, which seems to be a better fit for coach Sean McDermott's offense. Cadet also plays a much similar style to McCoy than the plodding Tolbert.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...