Cadet carried six times for 28 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

Cadet was actually more effective than either LeSean McCoy or Tyrod Taylor on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while the Chiefs generally stifled the other two guys. It'll be interesting to see how Cadet is used once Mike Tolbert returns from a hamstring injury, though Cadet has already proven to have more multi-purpose ability than the veteran, which seems to be a better fit for coach Sean McDermott's offense. Cadet also plays a much similar style to McCoy than the plodding Tolbert.