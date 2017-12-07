Bills' Travaris Cadet: Limited at practice Thursday
Cadet (concussion) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Cadet is trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game versus the Colts, but if he is unable able to gain medical clearance for the contest, it does at least look like the Bills' Week 14 backfield will welcome back Mike Tolbert (hamstring).
