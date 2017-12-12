Cadet, cleared from a concussion last week, played in Sunday's win over the Colts, carrying the ball four times for just two yards while not getting targeted in the passing game.

Cadet was on the field for just four offensive plays, while Mike Tolbert, who had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, saw 13 offensive plays and turned that into six carries for 32 yards. Cadet has provided some nice depth and versatility to the Buffalo offense since his midseason signing, but it looks like he'll settle into the No. 3 spot in the pecking order now that Tolbert's healthy again.