Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Cadet (concussion) wouldn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Cadet remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, with his inability to practice Wednesday suggesting that he hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery. The Bills will wait and see if Cadet's symptoms clear up in time for Sunday's game against the Colts, but if the reserve running back is unavailable, Mike Tolbert (hamstring) would likely work as the top understudy to LeSean McCoy.