Bills' Travaris Cadet: Moved to IR
The Bills placed Cadet (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Cadet dislocated his right ankle in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and will undergo surgery Wednesday to address the matter, so his move to injured reserve was anticipated. Marcus Murphy was promoted to the active roster in a corresponding move and checks in as the third-string running back behind LeSean McCoy and Mike Tolbert.
