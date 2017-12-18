Bills' Travaris Cadet: Plays second fiddle to McCoy
Cadet saw four carries for 24 yards and caught his only target during Sunday's win over Miami.
Teammate Mike Tolbert was a healthy scratch, leaving Cadet as the No. 2 behind bell-cow back LeSean McCoy. The starter was down for a few minutes after one carry; had that transpired into something worse, Cadet would have instantly become the main ball carrier for the Bills, at least for the rest of this contest. However, McCoy remains surprisingly durable given his 29-year-old body and the 10,000-plus yards of NFL tread on his tires, while the season is running out of time for insurance backs like Cadet to have any value.
