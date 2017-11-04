Cadet signed a contract with the Bills on Saturday.

With running back Taiwan Jones (arm) out for the season, the Bills wasted no time securing more depth in their backfield. Cadet most recently suited up for the Jets while their backfield was dealing with injuries, making just one rushing attempt for three yards across three game appearances. Once again, it will probably be tough for him to secure significant carries, as he'll be behind both LeSean McCoy and Mike Tolbert on the depth chart.