Bills' Travaris Cadet: Suffers fractured ankle
Cadet suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Consequently, Cadet won't play in Week 17, with Mike Tolbert slated to back up top running back LeSean McCoy next Sunday against the Dolphins.
