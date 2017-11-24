Bills' Travaris Cadet: Will play No. 2 role again
Cadet's teammate Mike Tolbert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
That means Cadet will serve as the exclusive backup to LeSean McCoy again, where he'll probably see some looks in the passing game. The Bills have been giving McCoy nearly all the carries all season, but there's a chance Cadet could see some of those as well if the game gets out of hand, as it has for the Bills in the last three games, all losses.
