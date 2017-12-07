Bills' Travaris Cadet: Will practice Thursday
Cadet (concussion) is taking part in practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It's unclear if Cadet will be a limited or full participant in the session, but his return to practice in any capacity Thursday means he's reached the fourth stage of the NFL's concussion protocol. Cadet will still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before getting the green light for Sunday's game against the Colts, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for the backup running back.
