White (ankle) was limited for the second straight practice Thursday with coach Sean McDermott calling him "day-to-day," Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It doesn't seem like White is in any jeopardy of missing Sunday's game in Houston, though he does have a tough matchup where he's expected to shadow DeAndre Hopkins for most of the afternoon, so the Bills would probably feel much more comfortable if he's able to practice fully Friday.

