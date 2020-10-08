White (back) was unable to practice for the second straight day Thursday.
A Wednesday absence is typically nothing to worry about for the Bills' veterans, but a second straight missed practice puts the stud corner's availability for Sunday's game very much in doubt. White is a great player who's well familiar with the Bills' system, so even a limited practice Friday would provide more confidence toward his Week 5 availability.
