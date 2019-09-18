Bills' Tre'Davious White: Avoiding contact Wednesday
White (undisclosed) wore a no-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
White will likely surface as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear what is bothering White, as he has played every defensive snap this season. If he's still practicing, however, White's on a good path to play Sunday versus the Bengals.
