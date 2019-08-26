Bills' Tre'Davious White: Back at it Monday
White returned to practice Monday after suffering a quad contusion in Friday's preseason game and sitting out Sunday's session, Sal Maiorana or the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
The injury never really seemed like a concern, though it's probably nice for the Bills to know their No. 1 cornerback's status won't be an issue for the season opener against the Jets in less than two weeks.
