Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that White (shoulder) will participate in practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills won't release an official injury report until Thursday, so it's uncertain whether White will handle limited or full practice reps Wednesday. Of course, it's encouraging to see the star cornerback on the field in any capacity after he was forced out of last weekend's win over the Broncos due to a shoulder issue.
