White (back) is active for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
White practiced without limitations Friday and Saturday and avoided a setback, so he'll gear up for a crucial AFC showdown. There's a good chance he shadows Tyreek Hill in this contest, and he'll have his hands full, as Hill has generated a 22-264-4 line through the first five games.
