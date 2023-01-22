White left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati and is being evaluated for a head injury.
White and Jordan Poyer collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left the game to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills' secondary is completely decimated, but the Bengals hold a commanding lead and will likely look to run the ball to chew clock.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Makes season debut on pitch count•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Listed as active Thursday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Still in play for Week 12•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Uncertain to debut Sunday•