Play

Buffalo exercised White's fifth-year option for 2021 Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

White has more than lived up to his first-round draft pedigree and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019, so it's no surprise to see the Bills exercising the option. The 25-year-old had 58 total tackles, one sack, 17 passes defensed, six interceptions and two forced fumbles in 15 games last season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories