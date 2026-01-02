White (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

White popped up on Buffalo's injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but he's already fully recovered from his illness. The veteran cornerback can be considered fully on track to suit up at home against New York, though with the Bills already locked into a wild-card spot, it's possible that not all starters will play out the entirety of Sunday's contest.