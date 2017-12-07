Bills' Tre'Davious White: Clears concussion protocol
White is no longer in concussion protocol.
White suffered the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he looks to be symptom-free now and should be able ready to play Sunday against the Colts. Look for White to be a full go as the Bills' starting cornerback across from E.J. Gaines.
