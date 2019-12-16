Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that White didn't suffer anything "significant to this point" when he briefly left Sunday's game at Pittsburgh with a shoulder injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

White ended up returning to action quickly after it looked like he might be done for the night, later making a huge interception and long return that started to turn the game around for the Bills. There's a chance the team's star cornerback will get treated carefully once the practice week starts up, but it sounds like he should be in his usual shape for Saturday's game at New England.