Head coach Sean McDermott says Benford is currently day to day with a shoulder injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benford hurt his shoulder during Sunday's win against the Dolphins and is now questionable for the upcoming game against the Jaguars. With Tre'Davious White (Achilles) out for the year, Buffalo could be extremely thin at corner if the 23-year-old is unable to play.