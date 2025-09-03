Bills' Tre'Davious White: Dealing with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
White was diagnosed with a lower-body injury toward the end of training camp, but the veteran corner appears to be dealing with a groin issue. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into the Bills' regular-season opener against the Ravens on Sunday. The Bills may have to turn to Taron Johnson, Dorian Strong and Ja'Marcus Ingram to slide in at outside corner if White and Christian Benford (groin) are unable to play.
