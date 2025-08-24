Bills' Tre'Davious White: Dealing with lower leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McDermott said Saturday that White underwent an MRI for a lower leg injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
White played 19 defensive snaps in the Bills' preseason opener back on Aug. 9 but didn't appear in either of the next two exhibitions. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said there is no timeline for White's return. Buffalo is already without first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston after he injured his knee early in training camp. Hairston has yet to return to practice and remains "a ways away" from beginning a ramping up process, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: May be in spotlight early•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Returns to Buffalo•
-
Ravens' Tre'Davious White: Headed for free agency•
-
Ravens' Tre'Davious White: Good to go against Houston•
-
Ravens' Tre'Davious White: Questionable to play Houston•
-
Ravens' Tre'Davious White: Active for Week 11•