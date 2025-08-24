Coach Sean McDermott said Saturday that White underwent an MRI for a lower leg injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

White played 19 defensive snaps in the Bills' preseason opener back on Aug. 9 but didn't appear in either of the next two exhibitions. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said there is no timeline for White's return. Buffalo is already without first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston after he injured his knee early in training camp. Hairston has yet to return to practice and remains "a ways away" from beginning a ramping up process, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday.