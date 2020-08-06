White plans to play this coming season, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the All-Pro cornerback arrived at his decision after much deliberation in advance of Thursday's opt-out deadline. White, who is arguably the Bills' best player on either side of the ball, tied for the league lead in interceptions with six last season and was fourth in passes defended with 17.
