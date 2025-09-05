Bills' Tre'Davious White: Doubtful for Sunday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
White didn't practice at all this week and doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning to the field after initially getting injured in late August. The good news for Buffalo is Christian Benford (groin) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Week 1.
