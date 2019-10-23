White registered five tackles (four solo), an interception and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

White was named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance. He has now forced five turnovers in six games, and the 24-year-old cornerback leads the league with a 26.6 passer rating when targeted. White has a tougher matchup on deck against the Eagles, but even Carson Wentz enters this contest with interceptions in back-to-back games.