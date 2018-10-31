White recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed across 75 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Patriots.

White was second on the team in tackles Monday, bringing his season total to 28 (24 solo). The 23-year-old continues to see the most work out of any cornerback on the roster by a wide margin. He'll now shift his focus to containing Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' passing attack this Sunday.