Buffalo exercised White's fifth-year option for 2021 on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Since entering the league in 2017, White has more than lived up to his first-round draft pedigree. He submitted his best season to date in 2019, tying for the league lead with six interceptions en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. As such, it's no surprise to see the Bills pick up his pricey fifth-year option, which may only be a placeholder until Buffalo works out an extension with him.

