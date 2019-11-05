Bills' Tre'Davious White: First sack of career
White notched four tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Bills.
White doesn't normally offer any upside as a pass rusher, but he managed to bring down an opposing quarterback for the first time in his career versus rookie Dwayne Haskins. The third-year pro has performed to a stellar level through eight contests, and he has a favorable slate of games on deck with the Browns, Dolphins and Broncos coming up.
