The Bills have converted a significant portion of White's salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Like a lot of teams, the Bills are up against it with a reduced salary cap this offseason, so honing in on White's lucrative contract (signed at the beginning of last season) really helps the team out in terms of signing a final free agent or two along with the incoming class of draft picks. The restructuring puts the Bills roughly $4 million under the cap, according to figures from Spotrac.