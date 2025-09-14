Bills' Tre'Davious White: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.
The cornerback was a limited participant in practice in the week leading up to this contest after missing Buffalo's Week 1 win over the Ravens. With rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) still on IR, White should step forward into a starting role Sunday. The veteran re-signed with the Bills in the offseason on a one-year deal after spending the 2024 season with the Ravens and Rams.
