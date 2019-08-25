Bills' Tre'Davious White: Held out of practice
White (quadriceps) was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
White left Friday's preseason game against the Lions with a quad contusion, and it's caused him to miss more time. It's unclear if the team is holding him out as a precautionary, or the injury is more serious than originally thought. Both Captain Munnerlyn and Kevin Johnson are likely fill in at practice in White's stead.
