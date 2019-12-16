Play

White (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Losing the team's top cornerback for any period would be a devastating blow to the Bills' defense as the team tries to secure a playoff spot. White made his mark on the game early with an interception but appeared to injure his shoulder while making a tackle on the next possession.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories